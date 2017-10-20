News
Friday
October 20
News
Friday
October 20
Karabakh President meets Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I in Brussels
19:22, 20.10.2017
Region:Karabakh, Diaspora
Theme: Politics, Society

Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan met in Brussels with Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I on Friday.

A range of issues related to the Motherland-Diaspora ties, relation between the church and the society, Artsakh's domestic and foreign policy were on the meeting agenda.

The implementation of various programs in the republic, particularly, the development of the New Cilicia dwelling district was touched upon too.

President Sahakyan highlighted the role of the Great House of Cilicia Catholicosate in maintaining the Armenian identity in the Diaspora, cementing ties with the Motherland and providing consistent support to Artsakh.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
