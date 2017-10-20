Karabakh President meets Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I in Brussels

Karabakh President attends ceremony of establishing Wallonia-Artsakh Friendship Group in Brussels

Blast hits mosque in Kabul, leaving casualties

Weightlifting: Armenia's Karush Ghukasyan wins gold of European Championnships

Manchester United likely line-up against Huddersfield Town

Armenia PM, US ambassador discuss cooperation in fight against corruption

Armenia: Baku continues violate ceasefire, Karabakh soldier killed as a result

Masis Mayilian: Karabakh-EU cooperation will play stabilizing role

Dollar still gaining value in Armenia

Armenia President, Denmark ambassador consider EU relations (PHOTOS)

Nalbandian: Armenia and Poland have great potential for economic cooperation

Armenia defense minister, Red Cross official confer on missing persons

Poland FM: NATO interested in Armenian politicians' view on South Caucasus challenges

Stop offering your seat to elderly people on public transport, advise health experts

Dmitry Mariyasin: UN does nothing without Armenia government’s knowledge, approval

Tusk: No space for EU involvement in Catalonia issue

Bellator 185: Shlemenko vs. Mousasi weigh-in

Ookla® awarded Ucom “The Fastest Mobile Network in Armenia 2017” award

China continues fight against corruption

Armenia President signs international-based laws

Champions League: Mohamed Salah named player of the week

Karabakh President, Catholicos of Great House of Cilicia discuss motherland-diaspora ties

EU members plan to cut pre-accession funds to Turkey

Armenia’s Karapetyan becomes European gold medalist

Armenian Genocide victim intellectual’s anthology published in Turkey, in Turkish

Peshmerga and Iraqi forces exchange fire

Two Australian MPs condemn Azerbaijan for failing peace in Karabakh

Losing weight saves you THOUSANDS of dollars

Armenia official presents tax administration results to IMF delegation

Georgia president signs law on amendments to constitution

Karabakh President bestows posthumous award upon soldier

Russia’s Medvedev to pay official visit to Armenia

NBA: Russell Westbrook kicks off new season with triple-double

Newspaper: Gagik Tsarukyan to personally participate in Armenia local election campaign

Ramos, Piqué, Busquets threaten to quit Spain national squad

CIA: North Korea is “close enough” from perfecting its nuclear weapons capabilities

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams to get married this fall

Man in Pokémon costume arrested after attempt to jump White House fence

Hamshen Armenian intellectual’s wife detained in Turkey

Saudi Pro League football: Armenia’s Pizzelli makes assist in second consecutive match

EAEU countries to reach agreement on transport liberalization

Putin regrets that disrespect shown for Trump in US

Brazil court fines Neymar $1.2m over tax evasion case

Cancer linked to breast implants is on the rise

UN chief to meet Trump

US Secretary of State Tillerson to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, India, Switzerland

Putin: There are reasons to believe terrorists in Syria will be wiped out soon

Iraqi court issues arrest warrant for Kurdish vice president

Nemanja Matic: Jose Mourinho is not easy to work with but he is also the best

Sharmazanov: By this shooting Azerbaijan showes that it does not respect its international commitments

Iraqi Kurds say open to talks after Baghdad military operation

EBRD approves investment into TANAP project

French President: EU all united on Brexit talks

Putin: US sanctions aimed at forcing Russia out of European energy market

U17 - Armenia vs Israel 0-3

Serj Tankian at the premiere of his Orca symphony in Yerevan(photo, video)

Karabakh president visits office of European Friends of Armenia

Reuters: Catalonia responds to Spain

Karabakh soldier killed by Azerbaijani sniper

Philanthropist Levon Hayrapetyan to be buried atArmenian cemetery of Moscow

Henrikh Mkhitaryan vs Benfica

Armenian PM and Russian envoy discuss Medvedev’s visit

Dollar continues to grow stronger in Armenia

Catholicos of Armenians in Berlin, meets with Germany president

Armenian Cup football: Alashkert 6 Artsakh 0

Armenia’s Hovhannisyan becomes European silver medalist

MFA: Armenia was among first to condemn acts of terrorism in Middle East

FM: I would like to emphasize visa liberalization dialogue among issues on Armenia-EU agenda

58 babies were born in Yerevan on October 18

Nalbandian: It became possible to adopt joint statement by Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs, for first time in 4 years

Messi takes blue pill during Olympiacos match

American food icon Anthony Bourdain is in Artsakh for shootings of his program

iPod inventor wins Armenia President 2017 award for global contribution to IT

19th National Congress of China's Communist Party continues

Karabakh President in Brussels, discusses implementation of programs in Artsakh

Taking probiotics may reduce postnatal depression

UEFA Champions League: 8 players shortlisted for the best Player of the Week

Armenian Genocide video clip among top 3 of Ukraine social advertising festival

Fake employee of Armenia embassy arrested in Russia

Deadline expires, Spain to suspend Catalonia’s referendum

PM: We want to have competitive, progressive nation, securing place for Armenia at global level

Armenia citizen killed in downtown Moscow because of traffic dispute

Armenia President signs international-based laws

Tigran Barseghyan: If we follow the instructions of our coach, we will defeat Real Sociedad

National minority rights advocate detained in Turkey

Newspaper: Eduardo Eurnekian sues Armenia party leader

Why stress makes us gain weight?

Mourinho about Benfica match: We knew the goal would arrive

Global oil prices falling

Canada province adopts law on banning face covering in public services

Champions League football group stage: Mkhitaryan stats, overall performance

Turkey reduces oil imports from Iraqi Kurdistan

Armenia marks Missile and Artillery Troops’ Day

Armenia FM, EU commissioner discuss visa facilitation

5 killed as car ploughed into crowd in Kharkiv

Sobchak not consulted Putin about running for president

Xi Jinping: It is time for China to take center stage

Man’s diet before conception can affect his baby's health

Former US co-chairs: Russia interested in finding solution to Karabakh conflict

Carey Cavanaugh: Parties to Karabakh conflict move further away from compromise