30 people killed in suicide bombing at Kabul mosque

At least 30 people have been killed and 25 others were hurt after a suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in a western area of the Afghan capital.

Interior minister Major General Alimast Momand said the attacker walked into the Imam Zaman Mosque in Kabul’s Dashti Barch area, where he detonated his explosives.

The head of the area’s Isteqlal Hospital, Mohammad Sabir Nassib, said it received the bodies of two people killed in the attack as well as two wounded.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.