Rockets fired onto Afghan capital's diplomatic area
11:03, 21.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Two rockets were fired onto a diplomatic district in central Kabul Saturday morning, a witness said.

"The attack occurred at around 06:10 a.m. local time, and the rockets struck localities in Police District 10 and Police District 9 of the city," witness Mohammad Mansoor told Xinhua.

Several apartment buildings and foreign embassies are located at the stricken areas, he added.

Casualty is unknown yet.

He said the foreign embassies' sirens were heard shortly after the rockets landed and the big sounds of blasts also caused panic among local residents.

