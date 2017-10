A man has injured five people with a knife in Munich, German police said, adding that they were searching for the suspect whose motive remains unclear, TASS reported.

Police said the man fled the scene on a black bicycle and urged people in the Rosenheimer Platz area of the city to remain at home.

They described the suspect as a man in his 40s, wearing grey trousers, a green jacket, and a backpack with a sleeping mat.

It was noted that the possible motives for the attack were unknown.