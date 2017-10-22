Antonio Tajani: No-one in Europe will recognize Catalonia independence

Slovenia electing president

Explosion in Afghanistan, former military commander and his bodyguard dead

Paris supports Catalonia snap elections

Puigdemont to proclaim Catalonia independence on Monday?

US billionaire launches Trump impeachment campaign

1,017 observers, 275 journalists accredited for Armenia local elections

Armenian MP of Turkey ruling party says he is very fortunate to be born in the country

Catalonia leader rejects Madrid plan

Minister: Armenia national debt/GDP ratio will be reduced by 1 percentage point in 2018

Эрдоган не считает США цивилизованной страной

Armenian President convenes consultation on 2018 major events

Armenia's Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to Tajikistan President

Junior sergeant arrested in suspicion of killing Karabakh soldier

Azerbaijan violated ceasefire about 2300 times within one week

Car with Armenian flag causes mess in Baku

Several people injured in Munich stabbings

Two soldiers die in Karabakh

Iran's MFA: Tehran will never manufacture or acquire nuclear weapons

Final stage of CSTO joint military exercise takes place in Kazakhstan

Voting in local elections started in Georgia

Rockets fired onto Afghan capital's diplomatic area

5.3-magnitude quake hits off Indonesia

Bill Gates will invest more than $1.7 billion in public schools

Armenian-French siblings write book "Armenian cuisine" after finding mother's notebook

North Korea says to continue nuclear tests

59 dead after suicide bombers attack mosques in Afghanistan

ISIS claims responsibility for Kabul attack

30 people killed in suicide bombing at Kabul mosque

Armenian President receives Poland FM (PHOTOS)

Armenia’s Sargsyan meets with participants of international conference (PHOTOS)

One killed, seven injured in Poland knife attack

Karabakh President meets Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I in Brussels

Karabakh President attends ceremony of establishing Wallonia-Artsakh Friendship Group in Brussels

Blast hits mosque in Kabul, leaving casualties

Armenia PM, US ambassador discuss cooperation in fight against corruption

Armenia: Baku continues violate ceasefire, Karabakh soldier killed as a result

Masis Mayilian: Karabakh-EU cooperation will play stabilizing role

Dollar still gaining value in Armenia

Armenia President, Denmark ambassador consider EU relations (PHOTOS)

Nalbandian: Armenia and Poland have great potential for economic cooperation

Armenia defense minister, Red Cross official confer on missing persons

Poland FM: NATO interested in Armenian politicians' view on South Caucasus challenges

Dmitry Mariyasin: UN does nothing without Armenia government’s knowledge, approval

Tusk: No space for EU involvement in Catalonia issue

Ookla® awarded Ucom “The Fastest Mobile Network in Armenia 2017” award

China continues fight against corruption

Armenia President signs international-based laws

Karabakh President, Catholicos of Great House of Cilicia discuss motherland-diaspora ties

EU members plan to cut pre-accession funds to Turkey

Armenian Genocide victim intellectual’s anthology published in Turkey, in Turkish

Peshmerga and Iraqi forces exchange fire

Two Australian MPs condemn Azerbaijan for failing peace in Karabakh

Armenia official presents tax administration results to IMF delegation

Georgia president signs law on amendments to constitution

Karabakh President bestows posthumous award upon soldier

Russia’s Medvedev to pay official visit to Armenia

Newspaper: Gagik Tsarukyan to personally participate in Armenia local election campaign

CIA: North Korea is “close enough” from perfecting its nuclear weapons capabilities

Man in Pokémon costume arrested after attempt to jump White House fence

Hamshen Armenian intellectual’s wife detained in Turkey

EAEU countries to reach agreement on transport liberalization

Putin regrets that disrespect shown for Trump in US

UN chief to meet Trump

US Secretary of State Tillerson to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, India, Switzerland

Putin: There are reasons to believe terrorists in Syria will be wiped out soon

Iraqi court issues arrest warrant for Kurdish vice president

Sharmazanov: By this shooting Azerbaijan showes that it does not respect its international commitments

Iraqi Kurds say open to talks after Baghdad military operation

EBRD approves investment into TANAP project

French President: EU all united on Brexit talks

Putin: US sanctions aimed at forcing Russia out of European energy market

Karabakh president visits office of European Friends of Armenia

Reuters: Catalonia responds to Spain

Karabakh soldier killed by Azerbaijani sniper

Philanthropist Levon Hayrapetyan to be buried atArmenian cemetery of Moscow

Armenian PM and Russian envoy discuss Medvedev’s visit

Dollar continues to grow stronger in Armenia

Catholicos of Armenians in Berlin, meets with Germany president

MFA: Armenia was among first to condemn acts of terrorism in Middle East

FM: I would like to emphasize visa liberalization dialogue among issues on Armenia-EU agenda

Nalbandian: It became possible to adopt joint statement by Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs, for first time in 4 years

iPod inventor wins Armenia President 2017 award for global contribution to IT

19th National Congress of China's Communist Party continues

Karabakh President in Brussels, discusses implementation of programs in Artsakh

Armenian Genocide video clip among top 3 of Ukraine social advertising festival

Fake employee of Armenia embassy arrested in Russia

Deadline expires, Spain to suspend Catalonia’s referendum

PM: We want to have competitive, progressive nation, securing place for Armenia at global level

Armenia citizen killed in downtown Moscow because of traffic dispute

Armenia President signs international-based laws

National minority rights advocate detained in Turkey

Newspaper: Eduardo Eurnekian sues Armenia party leader

Global oil prices falling

Canada province adopts law on banning face covering in public services

Turkey reduces oil imports from Iraqi Kurdistan

Armenia marks Missile and Artillery Troops’ Day

Armenia FM, EU commissioner discuss visa facilitation

5 killed as car ploughed into crowd in Kharkiv

Sobchak not consulted Putin about running for president