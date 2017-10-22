News
Armenian MP of Turkey ruling party says he is very fortunate to be born in the country
11:53, 22.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Diaspora, Turkey
Theme: Politics

A tweet by Markar Esayan, Istanbul Armenian MP of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of Turkey, has infuriated Christians living in the country.

“I claim as a Christian that the country in which we live our faith, identity most freely is, very fortunately, our country Turkey, where we were born,” Esayan wrote on his Twitter account.  

Several Christian Internet users living in Turkey, however, have strongly reacted to this post.

In particular, the person in charge of Sabro newspaper of the Assyrians commented as follows: “Is this why the Heybeli Island [Greek] Seminary [in Istanbul] is closed, Assyrian property is seized and given to the [Turkish Directorate of] Religious [Affairs], and that’s why Armenian means a swear word in this country.”

