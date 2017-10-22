News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 22
USD
481.93
EUR
569.16
RUB
8.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.93
EUR
569.16
RUB
8.37
Show news feed
US billionaire launches Trump impeachment campaign
14:05, 22.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics


American billionaire Tom Steyer has decided to spend more than $10 million to launch a campaign aimed at the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

In the respective YouTube video, Steyer said Trump is a “clear and present danger who is mentally unstable,” according to CNN.

Also, he noted that the incumbent president has brought the US to the brink of nuclear war, taken money from foreign governments, and threatened to shut down news organizations.

In addition, the businessman has opened a website, in which he has launched a signature campaign for Trump’s impeachment.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news