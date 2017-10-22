US billionaire launches Trump impeachment campaign

American billionaire Tom Steyer has decided to spend more than $10 million to launch a campaign aimed at the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
In the respective YouTube video, Steyer said Trump is a “clear and present danger who is mentally unstable,” according to CNN.
Also, he noted that the incumbent president has brought the US to the brink of nuclear war, taken money from foreign governments, and threatened to shut down news organizations.
In addition, the businessman has opened a website, in which he has launched a signature campaign for Trump’s impeachment.