News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 22
USD
481.93
EUR
569.16
RUB
8.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.93
EUR
569.16
RUB
8.37
Show news feed
Catalonia leader rejects Madrid plan
10:57, 22.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

President of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, announced that Catalonia does not accept Madrid’s plan to take direct governance of the region to his hand.

In his words, such a plan is the “worst attack” on Catalonia’s institutions ever since Francisco Franco’s dictatorship.

At Saturday’s special session, the Spanish government decided to take measures to resolve the Catalonian crisis. One of these measures will be the dismissal of the leaders of this autonomous generalitat, and the holding of snap elections of the regional parliament within six months.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news