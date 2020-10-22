Catalonia leader rejects Madrid plan

President of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, announced that Catalonia does not accept Madrid’s plan to take direct governance of the region to his hand.
In his words, such a plan is the “worst attack” on Catalonia’s institutions ever since Francisco Franco’s dictatorship.
At Saturday’s special session, the Spanish government decided to take measures to resolve the Catalonian crisis. One of these measures will be the dismissal of the leaders of this autonomous generalitat, and the holding of snap elections of the regional parliament within six months.