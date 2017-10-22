Puigdemont to proclaim Catalonia independence on Monday?

President of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, on Monday intends to declare the region’s independence from Spain, according to El Confidencial (The Confidential) digital newspaper of the country.
But it is not yet clear as to how this will be proclaimed. The said newspaper assumes that the Catalan parliament could convene a session to “analyze the current political situation.”
If Catalonia declares independence on Monday, it will be ahead of the Spanish Senate, which shall discuss, on October 27, the matter of whether to abolish the autonomous status of this region.