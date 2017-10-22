Paris supports Catalonia snap elections

Speaking to Journal du Dimanche newspaper on Sunday, Jean-Yves Le Drian, French Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development, expressed the hope that early elections in Catalonia will enable to clarify the situation of this region and stand on the path of constructive dialogue.
“What is important to me in this matter is that there exists a legal state, whose principles are to be maintained and which shall be the main decider in Europe-building,” Le Drian noted, in particular. “As soon as they go beyond the constitutional framework in the [European] Union countries, there is a risk of being in a dangerous situation of collapse.”