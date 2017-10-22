News
Sunday
October 22
Paris supports Catalonia snap elections
15:33, 22.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Speaking to Journal du Dimanche newspaper on Sunday, Jean-Yves Le Drian, French Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development, expressed the hope that early elections in Catalonia will enable to clarify the situation of this region and stand on the path of constructive dialogue.

“What is important to me in this matter is that there exists a legal state, whose principles are to be maintained and which shall be the main decider in Europe-building,” Le Drian noted, in particular. “As soon as they go beyond the constitutional framework in the [European] Union countries, there is a risk of being in a dangerous situation of collapse.”

Հայերեն and Русский
