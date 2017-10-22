Spain authorities not going to arrest Catalonia leader

Spanish authorities do not intend to arrest president Carles Puigdemont of the Generalitat of Catalonia, the BBC reported on Sunday.
“We’re not going to arrest anyone, and, by the way, we’re not going to annul the self-governance of the autonomy,” said Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso María Dastis Quecedo. “In actual fact, it is Catalonia’s authorities that disregard the norms and rules of governance of the Catalan autonomy.”
In his words, all the actions of Madrid in Catalonia are carried out “in full compliance with” the Constitution of Spain.