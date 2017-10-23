News
US, Russia, China “leaders” in greatest number of space junk
10:47, 23.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The US, Russia, and China are the “leaders” when it comes to the greatest number of junk in space, according to Business Insider.

Consistent with open-source-based calculations, more than 14,000 old rocket parts and pieces of space junk orbit Earth.

Russia has 3,961 pieces of detectable space debris compared to the 3,999 pieces of trackable space trash in orbit created by American activity, and China is in a close third with 3,475 hunks of space junk.

The ultimate goal is to prevent alarming scenario known as Kessler Syndrome: when so much stuff is in space, one collision leads to several others, and those crashes lead to even more — littering space with so much debris that it becomes incredibly risky to leave Earth.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
