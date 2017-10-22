Armed man takes hostages at UK bowling alley

According to eyewitness reports, an armed man brandishing a sawn-off shotgun has taken hostages at a bowling alley in a Warwickshire leisure park in England, reported The Sun newspaper of the UK.

Cops have swooped on Bermuda Park in Nuneaton and placed the cinema and children’s play area on lockdown, trapping hundreds of terrified families inside.

Warwickshire Police confirmed they are dealing with an “ongoing incident” at the leisure complex.

Witnesses say there are up to 30 armed police officers outside MFA Bowl.

Bermuda Park is an out of town leisure centre with an Odeon cinema, children’s soft play centre, Nuffield Health gym, Holiday Inn hotel, and pubs and restaurants.