Monday
October 23
Mexico MPs visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
12:12, 23.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Mexican parliament members Blanca Margarita Cuata Domínguez, María Cristina Teresa García Bravo, and Carlos Hernández Mirón on Sunday paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

They placed flowers at the Eternal Flame, and paid a silent tribute to the Holy Martyrs of this tragedy, the National Assembly of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the guests toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, and signed its guestbook.

Blanca Margarita Cuata Domínguez, who heads the Mexico-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Mexican legislature, said it was a great honor for her to visit this great country, and to get to know a heroic people who enjoy great respect in the world.

María Cristina Teresa García Bravo, for her part, noted that they express their compassion to and solidarity with the Armenian people.

And Carlos Hernández Mirón stated that hatred is a path to failure, and that humanity supports and honors the Armenian people.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
