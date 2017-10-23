Georgia’s Ninotsminda elects woman as mayor, she is Armenian

A woman has been elected mayor for the first time in Javakheti, a predominantly-Armenian-populated part of Samtskhe-Javakheti Province of Georgia, as a result of the local elections that were conducted in the country on October 21.

According to preliminary data, Georgian Armenian Anivard Mosoyan, who was nominated in Ninotsminda town by the ruling party, received 77 percent of the votes and became mayor of this town.

Mosoyan is a graduate of the University of Economy and Law in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia. Ever since 2014, she is a member of the Ninotsminda District Assembly.