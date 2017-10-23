News
Armenia army chief travels to US
13:17, 23.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – A delegation from Armenia, and led by chief Movses Hakobyan of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, on Monday and Tuesday will participate in a conference on the fight against militant extremist organizations, and which will be convened in Washington, D.C.

The heads of general staffs of the armed forces of about ninety countries will attend this event, the Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

And on Tuesday evening, the Armenian delegation will travel from Washington to Wiesbaden, Germany, to attend the annual conference of the commanders of European armies.

