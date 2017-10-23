News
Karabakh army presents footage of Spike missile fired by Azerbaijan
14:23, 23.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


STEPANAKERT. – Karabakh defense army published a video of Spike anti-tank missile fired by Azerbaijan on Sunday.

Azerbaijani armed forces on Sunday used artillery weapons in a northeasterly (Martakert-Mataghis) direction of the line of contact between the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) and the Azerbaijani opposing forces, and fired five mortars and one anti-tank missile toward the positions of the NKR Defense Army.

The Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) statement in this regard also noted that this fact proves that, as always, Baku destabilizes the situation by way of deliberate provocations.

The Artsakh armed forces, however, have refrained from taking actions in response. But this does not at all mean that the adversary’s aggressive actions will go unanswered if events continue unrolling in this way.

Also, the NKR MOD warned the military and political leadership of Azerbaijan that if provocations continue, the response will not be equivalent and it will be quite painful.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
