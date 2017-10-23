Armenia PM to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Yerevan

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on Wednesday will attend the regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia. The event will bring together the heads of governments of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries. Chairman of the Board of Eurasian Economic Commission (EAEC), Tigran Sargsyan also will be in attendance.

The event agenda covers domestic markets’ activities, trade, agro-industry, energy, and infrastructure press office of the Government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. The meeting will address the process of elaborating initiatives within the frame of the EAEU Digital Agenda and the 2018-2019 Action Plan aimed at lifting the applicable restrictions in the EAEU domestic market (roadmap).

The discussants will focus also on the formation of an information exchange system within the framework of the EAEU Electric Energy Market. One of the agenda items will be the discussion of the phases of implementing a coordinated transport policy and the program of main directions of EAEU-member states’ activities from 2018 to 2020. The meeting will also name the EAEU-member countries where the traditional Eurasian Week expo forum will be held during these.

Due to leadership changes in Kyrgyzstan, the meeting is expected to approve the candidacy of the new representative of this country.

In conclusion, the participants will name a venue for next meeting of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.