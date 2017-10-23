Election methods of the congress of China’s communist party approved

Election methods of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) were approved at a presidium meeting Friday afternoon, Xinhua reported.

The presidium of the 19th CPC National Congress held its second meeting presided over by Xi Jinping.

The participants approved the draft resolutions on the report of the 18th CPC Central Committee, the work report of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and the amendment to the Constitution of the CPC.

The three draft resolutions will be submitted to all delegations to the congress for discussion.

The meeting decided to submit the proposed name lists to all delegations for consideration.

A name list of ballot scrutineers was also approved by the presidium, and will be ratified by the congress before the final vote begins.