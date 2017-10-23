Sharmazanov: People of Karabakh have right to live independently, as citizen of any ex-USSR subject

Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA) Vice Chairman Eduard Sharmazanov on Monday Mexican parliament members Blanca Margarita Cuata Domínguez, María Cristina Teresa García Bravo, and Carlos Hernández Mirón.

RA NA Vice President Eduard Sharmazanov noted that the Mexican deputies’ visit is distinguished by the fact that this year marks the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Mexico the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Touching upon bilateral relations, the RA NA Vice President expressed confidence that the work of parliamentary friendship groups will open a new chapter and raise current relations to a higher level.

Also, Sharmazanov offered condolences to his Mexican colleagues on the earthquake that occurred recently in Mexico, noting that the Armenian people understand the Mexican people’s pain very well.

At the meeting the RA foreign political priorities were touched upon. Talking about the process of Armenian Genocide recognition, Eduard Sharmazanov noted: “Our fight is for justice and for prevention of genocides. We don’t consider any people—including the Turkish people—our enemies, but we believe that first of all, it is necessary for the Turks to recognize Armenian Genocide and reconcile with it, face their own history, as the denialism and falsification can bear new genocides and calamities.”

Talking about the Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, Eduard Sharmazanov referred to the two resolutions adopted by the previous parliament of Mexico, noting that they were not only of anti-Armenian nature, but they directly contradicted the assessments by international community.

“The UN has given the mandate of the resolution of this problem to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship,” the RA NA Vice President stressed. “Within international organizations we shall take steps, which shall not contradict the assessments by international community. This is matter of protection of human rights, not a territorial dispute: the people of Artsakh have the right to live independently, as a citizen of any subject of the former USSR.”

Blanca Margarita Cuata Domínguez, who heads the Mexico-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Mexican legislature, and Carlos Hernández Mirón, for their part, defended the precept of the execution of the right to the nations’ self-determination.

In addition, Domínguez expressed confidence that their visit will give new impetus and develop the relations between Armenia and Mexico, and for which they are ready to do their utmost by way of using the parliamentary platform.

Furthermore, the guests asked about Armenia’s passing into a system of parliamentary government, and considered Armenia as a gate towards entering the Eurasian Economic Union market—which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—and some other neighboring countries.