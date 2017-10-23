News
Armenia President signs law on forming united military unit with Russia
16:51, 23.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Monday signed several international-based laws.

Press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that these laws that were authorized are as follows:

The law on ratifying the protocol with respect to making additions and amendments to the agreement regarding the creation of the “Defense Systems” Interstate Financial-Industrial Group between Russia and Belarus; the law on ratifying the agreement as regards to Armenia’s joining the aforesaid Russia-Belarus agreement; the law on ratifying the agreement on forming a joint unit between the armed forces of Armenia and Russia; and the law on ratifying the agreement with respect to promotion and mutual protection of investments between Armenia and Jordan.

