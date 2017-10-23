News
European Commission supports Madrid's measures against Catalonia
19:01, 23.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The European Commission (EC) supports Madrid’s constitutional measures concerning resolution of the Catalan crisis, RIA Novosti reported quoting EC spokesman Margaritis Schinas.

On October 21, the Spanish government decided to invoke Article 155 of the country's Constitution, which could allow Madrid to dissolve the local parliament and to hold a snap election. These measures are set to be adopted on October 27 during the Spanish Senate meeting.

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, in turn, noted that Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's attempt to "humiliate" Catalonia is an "attack on democracy".

