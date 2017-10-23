News
Tillerson makes surprise trip to Afghanistan
18:31, 23.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made a surprise visit to Bagram Air Base on Monday, meeting with Afghanistan’s leaders as the U.S. pursues a new strategy that will focus on an open-ended troop commitment after more than 15 years of war, Bloomberg reported

Tillerson and President Ashraf Ghani “reaffirmed the U.S-Afghan commitment to achieving peace, stability and long-term prosperity in Afghanistan,” the U.S. Embassy in Kabul said in a statement posted to Twitter. The State Department earlier posted a picture of Tillerson, dressed in a grey suit, sitting alongside Ghani.

Tillerson’s trip wasn’t announced beforehand and only a group of six reporters traveling with him were informed of his destination. He flew to Kabul from Doha, where he was on a trip to forge a broader alliance against Iran and resolve a crisis that has left Qatar economically isolated.

