Germany approves deal on three submarines for Israel

The German government plans to sign a deal on Monday on three submarines for Israel, agreeing not only to the sale of the vessels but also to provide financial support for the purchase as in previous deals, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday, DW reported.
The deal, estimated at €1.5 billion ($1.7 billion), will see Israel receive three Dolphin submarines manufactured by the German industrial giant ThyssenKrupp. They would go into service starting in 2027.
Although the submarines are likely to be equipped with nuclear missiles, military experts say they are primarily intended to carry out spy missions off the coast of Iran.
They could, however, be used to attack that country in the case of a nuclear war, experts say.