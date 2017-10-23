Trump will urge China to take steps to pressure Pyongyang

US President Donald Trump will urge Chinese President Xi Jinping to fully implement U.N. Security Council resolutions against North Korea and take other steps to pressure Pyongyang when he travels to China next month, Reuters reported quoting a senior White House official.
Isolating North Korea further is a key goal for Trump on what will be his longest foreign trip to date. His November 3-14 trip will include visits to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.
China, Pyongyang’s sole major ally, has said it will strictly enforce U.N. Security Council sanctions.
“We would like to see China follow through on those commitments. We would like to see China do things bilaterally as well that might even go beyond things that are mandated by those U.N. Security Council resolutions,” the official said.