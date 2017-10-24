Russian soldier kills fellow serviceman, commits suicide in Armenia

A Russian contracted serviceman fired on a fellow soldier and killed him and, subsequently, committed suicide in Armenia, informed the press service of the Southern Military Okrug (district; SMO) of the Russian Armed Forces.

According to the respective statement, while handing over weapons after exercises at Alagyaz shooting range on Monday, the said contracted serviceman violated safety rules, unintentionally fired from an automatic weapon, causing a fatal gunshot wound to another contracted serviceman. And in fear of the accountability for what occurred, he killed himself.

It is noted that the SMO commission is working on site to find out the circumstances of this incident.