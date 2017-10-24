News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 24
USD
482.33
EUR
567.22
RUB
8.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.33
EUR
567.22
RUB
8.39
Show news feed
Ambassador Farnworth: UK is interested in signing of EU-Armenia framework agreement
10:01, 24.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Regardless of Brexit, the United Kingdom is interested in the signing of the European Union (EU)-Armenia framework agreement.

British Ambassador to Armenia Judith Margareth Farnworth stated about the aforesaid speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

She added that Armenia-UK relations continue to develop, the UK continues to support Armenia and assist it—with its track-record—in the process of reform, and it will continue to develop ties with Armenia in education and culture.

As for the signing of a separate legal document between the two countries, Ambassador Farnworth highlighted the fact that both sides are willing and interested in developing relations.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news