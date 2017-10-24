Ambassador Farnworth: UK is interested in signing of EU-Armenia framework agreement

YEREVAN. – Regardless of Brexit, the United Kingdom is interested in the signing of the European Union (EU)-Armenia framework agreement.
British Ambassador to Armenia Judith Margareth Farnworth stated about the aforesaid speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
She added that Armenia-UK relations continue to develop, the UK continues to support Armenia and assist it—with its track-record—in the process of reform, and it will continue to develop ties with Armenia in education and culture.
As for the signing of a separate legal document between the two countries, Ambassador Farnworth highlighted the fact that both sides are willing and interested in developing relations.