Tuesday
October 24
Newspaper: EU awaits Armenia’s signing
11:11, 24.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – 168 Zham (Hour) newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) has learned that there are no political obstacles by the European Union (EU) on the road to signing the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, the paper reported.

“According to our reliable sources, however, it is not ruled out that some technical and procedural nature problems may arise, which may be resolved in the coming days, or prior to the [EU] Eastern Partnership summit to be held in Brussels, by the end of the year, or until the month of January.

“Also, those in the European Union do not believe that the Armenia-EU agreement will not be signed as a result of this delay, or for some other reasons, since they qualify the compiled agreement more ‘generous’ for Armenia than the RA authorities were expecting, and they [the EU] believe that Armenia’s refusal [to sign], this time also, will be political suicide [for the country],” wrote 168 Zham.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Türkçe
Print
