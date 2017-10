Trading data show that the world oil prices are increasing during online trading at the London and New York stock exchanges, reported Gazeta.ru news site of Russia.

Accordingly, the December Futures’ Light Sweet Crude Oil (WTI) has risen by 0.15 percent at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), and made up $51.98 per barrel.

And the December Futures’ Brent Crude Oil has gone up by 0.16 percent at the London ICE Futures stock exchange, and reached $57.46 per barrel.