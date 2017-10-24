OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic; NKR), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Mission on Wednesday will conduct a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the southeast direction of Hadrut Region of the NKR.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office; his field assistant Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Office staff member Martin Schuster (Germany); as well as Lieutenant Colonel Patrick Farrely (Ireland) representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group,.

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in holding the monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE Mission members.