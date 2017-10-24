Karabakh army: Tension on line of contact may gradually increase

Now, there is some tension, as compared with the situation a week ago.

The Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander, Levon Mnatsakanyan, stated the abovementioned at a press conference on Tuesday. He noted this reflecting on the Azerbaijani armed forces’ firing of Spike anti-tank guided missiles twice on Monday.

He noted that this tension is due to Azerbaijan’s violation of the ceasefire, and recalled that a serviceman was killed by an Azerbaijani sniper on October 19.

Mnatsakanyan added that tension along the line of contact may gradually increase.

“We have already informed that if such strikes [by Azerbaijan] occur later on [as well], there will be a response,” said the NKR defense minister. “We will meet with representatives of the OSCE Minsk Group in the coming days, and we will discuss the created situation.”