Karabakh army: Tension on line of contact may gradually increase
13:35, 24.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Now, there is some tension, as compared with the situation a week ago.

The Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander, Levon Mnatsakanyan, stated the abovementioned at a press conference on Tuesday. He noted this reflecting on the Azerbaijani armed forces’ firing of Spike anti-tank guided missiles twice on Monday.

He noted that this tension is due to Azerbaijan’s violation of the ceasefire, and recalled that a serviceman was killed by an Azerbaijani sniper on October 19.

Mnatsakanyan added that tension along the line of contact may gradually increase.

“We have already informed that if such strikes [by Azerbaijan] occur later on [as well], there will be a response,” said the NKR defense minister. “We will meet with representatives of the OSCE Minsk Group in the coming days, and we will discuss the created situation.”

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
