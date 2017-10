YEREVAN. – The European Union (EU) will continue cooperation in assisting local and regional authorities.

Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the EU to Armenia, stated about the aforesaid at a press conference on Tuesday.

In his words, the EU makes all efforts so that the new partnership agreement with Armenia will be signed and implemented.

Świtalski added that Yerevan likewise is determined, and it stands ready to make all efforts to resolve the matter.