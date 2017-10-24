News
Azerbaijan to “blacklist” Anthony Bourdain for visiting Karabakh
14:13, 24.10.2017
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Renowned American chef, author, and TV personality Anthony Bourdain will be put on the “blacklist” of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry for visiting Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

Hikmet Hajiyev, spokesperson of the ministry, told about the above-said to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia. 

Armenian media recently reported that Bourdain had visited Artsakh within the framework of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, his travel and food show on CNN.

In 2013, Azerbaijan publicized its “blacklist” of foreigners that have visited the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR). Those on this list are forbidden to enter Azerbaijan, and this list is “updated” on a regular basis.

