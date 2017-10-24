Azerbaijan to “blacklist” Anthony Bourdain for visiting Karabakh

Renowned American chef, author, and TV personality Anthony Bourdain will be put on the “blacklist” of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry for visiting Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

Hikmet Hajiyev, spokesperson of the ministry, told about the above-said to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

Armenian media recently reported that Bourdain had visited Artsakh within the framework of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, his travel and food show on CNN.

In 2013, Azerbaijan publicized its “blacklist” of foreigners that have visited the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR). Those on this list are forbidden to enter Azerbaijan, and this list is “updated” on a regular basis.