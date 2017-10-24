Armenia FM in Italy, discusses upcoming OSCE Ministerial Conference

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, who has arrived in Palermo, Italy, on Tuesday met with the Austrian Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs, Michael Linhart, who heads the delegation of Austria which currently chairs the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE); and Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir, Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR).

They reflected on OSCE agenda issues and Armenia’s active involvement in the activities of this organization, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the interlocutors discussed preparations for the OSCE conference that will be held in November in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, and which will be devoted to the prevention of and reaction to hate crimes against Christians and other religious groups.

In addition, they conferred on the OSCE Ministerial Conference to be held in Vienna in December.