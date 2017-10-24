Armenia President: Our army is strong and combat-ready (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Today, our army is strong and combat-ready, and it is capable of fulfilling its tasks.
The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Tuesday stated the above-said while delivering a lecture at the National Defense Research University.
“But that does not mean that our armed forces should not be [further] perfected and developed,” he added.
Also, the President noted that today, a new, an extremely high bar is set for the Armenian army.
“Today, I put the task of developing a new, seven-year program of army modernization for the years 2018 to 2025,” Sargsyan said, in particular. “We must move at a progressive pace.”