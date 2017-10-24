Armenia leader: We will not allow to be drawn into a quantitative arms race

YEREVAN. – Armenia has maintained a military balance in the region so far, President Serzh Sargsyan said when giving a lecture at the National Defense Research University.
“We will continue to keep the balance. We will not allow ourselves to be drawn into a quantitative race, and we prefer high-quality solutions. Money, of course, is important, but smartness and capability is more important. We will spend money cleverly,” President Sargsyan said on Tuesday.
“We will spare no effort for the army,” he promised.
As the president noted, all the reforms will be implemented, if “we, ourselves, find opportunities for changes”. He emphasized the need to strengthen relations in the Armed Forces based on mutual respect and unity.