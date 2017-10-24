The April 2016 war was not just an attack by Azerbaijani forces, but a large-scale war, Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan said in an interview to the "Military Diplomat".

According to him, the goal of this attack was the destruction of the Karabakh statehood through the lightning war.

"This "blitzkrieg" failed; aggressor has not achieved its goals. The defense army once again showed a high level of combat readiness, and our people showed unshakable will, dedication and high patriotism.

But this does not mean that we did not have shortcomings and omissions. And the main task is to constantly improve the defense system, taking into account changes in the military-political situation, development of scientific and technical progress and many other factors," Bako Sahakyan said.