Armenia president: We have no problems with Azerbaijani people, with Islam

YEREVAN. – Actions against military personnel of the adversary will follow each military loss in the Armenian army, President Serzh Sargsyan said on Tuesday.
He reiterated Armenia’s position on avoiding any punitive actions and emphasized that the Karabakh conflict in not an ethnic or religious dispute.
“We do not have any problems with the Azerbaijani people, especially with the Muslim religion. We are sure that the Azerbaijani people want peace, this desire should be directed to the right track,” Sargsyan said.
As the President noted, from the first days of the Artsakh liberation movement the Armenian side has been acting within the framework of the laws and international law that were in force at the time.
“We really set ourselves a goal to act in accordance with the laws of the USSR and the provisions of international law. Therefore, we clearly say that the problem of Nagorno-Karabakh, the conflict, differs not only because its origin, but, first of all, because everything was done in accordance with law,” he added.