Armenia PM: New opportunities for economic growth are ahead

YEREVAN. – Turnover between Armenia and Russia has increased by 23.5 percent in the first eight months of 2017.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on Tuesday stated the aforementioned during his talk with his Russian colleague Dmitry Medvedev, who has arrived in Armenia on an official visit.

In Karapetyan’s words, new opportunities for economic growth are ahead.

“I believe today’s meeting is a good opportunity to discuss the prospects for further development,” he added, in particular.

Medvedev, for his part, decided to make a correction. “My numbers are better,” he said. “The turnover of our countries has increased by 30 percent in the period of January to August. So, I suggest using that number.”

The Russian PM added that the growth in Armenia’s exports shows that the line of economic hardship has been surmounted, and it remains to hope that investment cooperation will not lag behind that of trade.

“Most importantly, in recent times, Armenia and Russia have been able to build a cooperation model not solely at a bilateral level, but [within] the EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union, which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan],” Dmitry Medvedev concluded, in particular.