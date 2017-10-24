News
Medvedev: Special tariff for Russian gas supplies to Armenia to be preserved in 2018
19:25, 24.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN.- Russia will preserve the special tariff for gas supplies to Armenia in 2018, Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev announced after the talks with his Armenian colleague Karen Karapetyan held at the Armenian Government.

“The special tariff for Armenia will be preserved in 2018 despite the fact that we had agreed before to set to some other parameters. I think it will foster the general improvement of Armenia’s economy”, Medvedev noted.

 Armenia has been buying Russian gas for $150 per 1,000 cubic meters since April, 2016.

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
