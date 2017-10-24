Armenia PM: Russian business welcomed in free economic zone on Armenia-Iran border

YEREVAN. – Russian business will be welcomed in the free economic zone on the border with Iran. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said during his joint briefing with Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev.

Armenia is open to any investments, including the Russian ones, he said answering reporters’ questions on Tuesday.

Russian PM also confirmed readiness to work with Iran.

“We have good relations with Iran, whether someone likes it or not. Therefore, if our friends in the Eurasian Union create such a zone with Iran, we are ready to participate in its development, including the efforts to invite Russian business there,” Medvedev said.

Thus, the possibility of participation of Russian state-run organizations on support of exports will be considered, he added.