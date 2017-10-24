News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 24
USD
482.33
EUR
567.22
RUB
8.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.33
EUR
567.22
RUB
8.39
Show news feed
Armenia PM: Russian business welcomed in free economic zone on Armenia-Iran border
19:29, 24.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – Russian business will be welcomed in the free economic zone on the border with Iran. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said during his joint briefing with Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev.

Armenia is open to any investments, including the Russian ones, he said answering reporters’ questions on Tuesday.

Russian PM also confirmed readiness to work with Iran.

“We have good relations with Iran, whether someone likes it or not. Therefore, if our friends in the Eurasian Union create such a zone with Iran, we are ready to participate in its development, including the efforts to invite Russian business there,” Medvedev said.

Thus, the possibility of participation of Russian state-run organizations on support of exports will be considered, he added.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Minister: Armenia exports to Iran at unprecedented pace
The respective growth was 11.2 percent, in the first eight months of the current year…
 Iran Parliament: Armenia has important part in ensuring regional security
Chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia met with speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran…
 Iran's President: Iran and Armenia can develop close cooperation to address conflicts in region
Wars and escalation of regional discord are not in the interests of any country…
 Armenia PM: We attach great importance to warm relations with Iran
Karapetyan was received by President Rouhani...
 Armenia, Iran to collaborate in nanotechnology
They signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in science and technology…
 Armenia PM in Iran, discusses cooperation in energy sector
Karapetyan met with the Iranian ministers of petroleum and energy…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news