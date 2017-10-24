Medvedev: Russia ready for agricultural cooperation with Armenia

Russia is ready to broaden cooperation with Armenia in terms of agricultural machinery deliveries, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced after the talks with his Armenian colleague Karen Karapetyan held at the Armenian Government.

"We are ready to continue working on supplies of agricultural machinery products," the prime minister said. "I believe we have vast opportunities in this area," he said.

Fruits and juices from Armenia enjoy demand in Russia, Medvedev said. The food embargo currently effective in Russia is positive for the increase in deliveries from member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union, including Armenia, he noted.

"We do not have major greenhouse and processing projects so far. We should definitely deal with that," Medvedev said.