Armenia MP: Azerbaijan president turns into aggressor when sets foot on own land

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev pretends to be friendly outside his land; but when he sets foot on his land, he becomes an aggressor.

Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the National Assembly faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

After the recent meeting between the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Geneva, Switzerland, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan announced that he had observed an interest on Aliyev’s part with respect to reducing tension at the border. But immediately after that statement, the Armenian side suffered a casualty at the border.

“This isn’t the first case that they [the Azerbaijanis] are unpredictable and in anxiety,” said Baghdasaryan. “He [Aliyev] doesn’t enjoy the trust of his people. And those trends, which when arrangement is made outside [Azerbaijan] but he becomes a beast and aggressor inside, are nothing new.”

The Armenian MP added that the only solution is increasing economy, and, accordingly, strengthening defense.