Communist Party of China unveils new leadership
11:51, 25.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Communist Party of China (CPC) on Tuesday unveiled a new leadership, electing the 19th CPC Central Committee to lead the Party for the coming five years.

The 19th CPC Central Committee will in turn elect the Political Bureau, the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau and the General Secretary at its first plenary session on Wednesday.

Xi Jinping was elected into the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the closing session of the 19th CPC National Congress here on Tuesday.

Wang Huning, Liu Qibao, Xu Qiliang, Sun Chunlan, Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, Zhang Chunxian, Zhao Leji, Hu Chunhua, Li Zhanshu and Han Zheng were elected into the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Tuesday at the closing of the 19th CPC National Congress in Beijing.

 

