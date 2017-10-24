Saudi Arabia backs Trump's stance on Iran

Saudi Arabia supports U.S. President Donald Trump’s stance on Iran after he decided not to certify that Tehran is complying with a nuclear accord, Reuters reported quoting Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.
Jubeir said the nuclear deal had shortcomings, and that he agreed with Trump’s assessment that Iran was working to destabilise the region and was funding militant organisations.
“(Iran’s behaviour) is not acceptable, and there will be consequences to the Iranians. This is what President Trump has said, and we are very supportive of that,” Jubeir said at a conference in London.
Jubeir said that new sanctions on Iran would be welcome, and that a delay could mean that by the time sanctions had impact, Iran could have already developed “a dozen” nuclear bombs.
“The international community needs to support those (sanctions) in order to send a very strong message to Iran that your behaviour, your nefarious activities, have consequences,” Jubeir said