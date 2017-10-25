News
News
Minister: Armenia trucks will be able to freely go to Russia
09:33, 25.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenian trucks will be able to freely go to Russia.

Vahan Martirosyan, Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia, told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am, and as a result of Tuesday’s meeting—in capital city Yerevan—between Armenian and Russian Prime Ministers Karen Karapetyan and Dmitry Medvedev, respectively.

As a result of this talk, an international automobile communication agreement was signed between Armenia and Russia.

In the minister’s words, one of the important points on this document is carrying out cargo transportation between the two countries without mutual quotas (permits).

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
