Yerevan to have wholesale center for exporting Iran goods to EAEU

YEREVAN. – Iranian Armenian businessman Levon Aharonian told Armenian News-NEWS.am that he is going to open a wholesale center in Yerevan, and in order to export Iranian goods to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries.

To this end, they are going to lease a few thousand square meters of space in the capital city of Armenia.

“Buyers from the EAEU may be interested in the most diverse products,” Aharonian said. “These are fruits, vegetables, canned food, petrochemical products, and many other things.”

He added that the center will start functioning in about six months.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.