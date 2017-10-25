News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 25
USD
482.33
EUR
567.22
RUB
8.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.33
EUR
567.22
RUB
8.39
Show news feed
Yerevan to have wholesale center for exporting Iran goods to EAEU
09:42, 25.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Diaspora, Russia, Iran
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Iranian Armenian businessman Levon Aharonian told Armenian News-NEWS.am that he is going to open a wholesale center in Yerevan, and in order to export Iranian goods to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries. 

To this end, they are going to lease a few thousand square meters of space in the capital city of Armenia.

“Buyers from the EAEU may be interested in the most diverse products,” Aharonian said. “These are fruits, vegetables, canned food, petrochemical products, and many other things.”

He added that the center will start functioning in about six months.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Italy businessman to produce semi-finished pizzas in Armenia’s Kapan (PHOTOS)
Nicola Di Mauro said they plan to prepare about 250,000 such pizzas in one month…
 European Sports Festival kicks off in Armenia for first time (PHOTOS)
The EU ambassador said their objective is to contribute to active lifestyle—and first and foremost, to family sports—in the country…
 Armenia Parliament unanimously approves investment promotion agreements with Jordan, UAE
As well as on mutual protection of investments…
 Armenia Parliament debates on agreement regarding mutual protection of investments with UAE
This privileged procedure, however, will not apply to court proceedings…
 Armenia Parliament discusses agreement with Jordan on mutual protection of investments
It has such arrangement with 41 countries…
 Hovhannes Chamsaryan: Foreign investors do not trust in objectivity of the decisions made by Armenian courts
The amount of investments has dramatically dropped within a year due to a number of circumstances...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news