YEREVAN. – The National Assembly of Armenia on Wednesday resumed its four-day session.

The parliament on Tuesday debated on several bills, including the draft law on defense. It passed by 86 votes for and 9 against.

The NA on Wednesday will deliberate also on another bill submitted by the Ministry of Defense (MOD): the draft law on military service and the status of military servicemen.

A total of 39 matters are on the draft agenda of this session, which started on Tuesday.