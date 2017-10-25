News
Wednesday
October 25
News
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired from mortars at night
11:12, 25.10.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The Azerbaijani armed forces were again “active” on Tuesday afternoon, in some parts of the line of contact between the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) and the Azerbaijani opposing forces.

Aside from different-caliber shooting weapons, however, the adversary this time used mortars, too. In particular, the Azerbaijani army fired 23 mortar shells at the NKR Defense Army positions toward Martakert and Martuni.

The Defense Army vanguard units, however, suffered no casualties in the shelling, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The situation was calm in the evening and at night.

The NKR Defense Army units on duty continue carefully monitoring the situation along the line of contact and fulfilling their task in accordance with the military command.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
