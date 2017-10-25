News
Karabakh defense minister presents to OSCE ambassador evidence on Azerbaijan using guided missiles
11:58, 25.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander, Levon Mnatsakanyan, on Tuesday received Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office.

They discussed the tense situation in recent days along the line of contact between the Artsakh and the Azerbaijani opposing forces, the NKR Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In particular, Mnatsakanyan presented to Kasprzyk evidence on the Azerbaijani armed forces’ use of Spike anti-tank guided missiles, and mortars.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
